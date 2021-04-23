Zomato breaks gender divide and glass ceilings amid second Covid-19 wave

While Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the company is not filing for draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), in a blog today he wrote about how the company is coping with the second wave of Covid. “As of today, more than 20 per cent Zomato employees either have Covid-19, or are caring for a Covid-19 patient in their households.

Over this past year, we have all been fighting many battles – personal and professional, while trying to serve our community, as best as we can,” he blogged on Zomato’s website. For now, everybody’s focus is on getting ...