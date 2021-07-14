Zomato IPO gets Twitter buzzing with tweets from startup community

With finally starting its public listing journey today, founder Deepinder Goyal could not hide his excitement and took to microblogging platform Twitter to share his excitement.

He tweeted that he has ordered a triple breakfast from as he was stress eating while the company lined up to become the first consumer-focused food-tech company to list in India.

His excitement also had support from other founders who took to social media to show their support. Just before the markets opened, Zomato’s official Twitter handle took the famous Bollywood movie Hera Pheri’s line and tweeted, “Mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai”.

Hitesh Oberoi, CEO, Naukri.com, which also has invested in in a tweet said: “Deepinder- It’s been amazing to see your crazy journey from the sidelines. Still remember the early discussions with you and @pankajchaddah. As you take the big leap, wishing you and team zomato all the best. And thank you for creating value for InfoEdge along the way.”

Infoedge, an early investor in Zomato, is the only one offloading some part of its stock in this listing.

Meanwhile Sanjeev Bikhchandani posted a picture of Goyal’s taken in 2010 and a present one to show the journey of Zomato.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma replied to a picture of Zomato office tweeted: “I am gonna copy this idea! I’s so good.” Paytm is coming out with its as well.

Support also poured in from the VC community. Dev Khare of Light Speed India tweeted: “Best wishes @deepigoyal & entire @zomato team. You have the entire Indian ecosystem behind you, wishing you all the best.”

“Today we will see a become an Institution that will outlive the Founders. Consumers will now be able to own a piece of a brand that they consume. This is how you create Legacy. @deepigoyal & @zomato team has created a nice playbook for future entrepreneurs. Nicely done!” tweetwd Mirae Asset Venture’ CEO Ashish Dave.

Even as the company’s listing process started, the company allotted shares worth Rs 4,195 crore to anchor investors.