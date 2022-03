Zomato, online grocery company Blinkit in talks for a merger deal

Zomato and online grocery firm Blinkit (formerly Grofers) are in talks for a merger deal, according to sources aware of the development, even while the food delivery platform in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said it has extended a loan of $150 million to Grofers India. Sources say what is under discussion is a share-swap deal in which Blinkit would be valued at around $750-800 million.

Shareholders and investors of Blinkit will get around 10 per cent in Zomato. SoftBank, which has 40 per cent stake in Blinkit, will get around 4-4.5 per cent shareholding in the merged entity. ...