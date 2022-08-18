Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit pilots print out service

Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit has started a printout service in Gurugram. It is charging an amount of Rs 9 per page for black and white printing and Rs 19 for coloured, according to media reports. Also, a delivery fee of Rs 25 will be charged by the company for every such order.

﻿Blinkit is focusing on providing academic printing services to customers like students and professionals. These include services related to rental agreements, visas and passports.

According to the media reports, a Blinkit spokesperson said the firm intend to be an organisation, which is always innovating for the customers, and being able to provide services that help them lead better lives.

“We recently launched our print pilot in a few locations (including Sector 43 and Golf Course Road) in Gurgaon,” said a Blinkit spokesperson in the media report. “We will look forward to launching the same in more locations (including Delhi) in the near future provided we notice the service being useful for our customers.”

In June, food aggregator platform Zomato’s board approved the acquisition of quick-commerce company Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore (around $567 million) in an all-stock deal. acquired 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (BCPL).

Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Zomato, has said that the total commerce market in India is $1.3 trillion and in the long term, quick commerce is seen emerging as a significant channel of demand for customers, at least in the top cities.

“This foray into the next big category (quick commerce) is timely as our existing food business is steadily growing towards profitability,” Goyal had said in a blog post.

In the shareholders’ letter dated February 2022, had shared that it will invest up to $400 million in quick commerce in CY22 and CY23. Goyal said that quick commerce is a natural extension of food delivery.

expects the journey to profitability to only accelerate post-Blinkit deal. Zomato estimates losses for Blinkit to come down to Rs 92.9 crore by July 2022-end compared to Rs 204 crore in January this year.

Zomato was expecting orders of Blinkit to rise to 8.3 million by July 2022-end from 7.9 million in May 2022 and 5.1 million in January 2022.

Blinkit’s annual turnover in the last three fiscals: Rs 263 crore in FY22, Rs 200 crore in FY21 and Rs 165 crore in FY20.