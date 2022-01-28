Zomato to form non-banking finance company to enter financial services biz

-
ALSO READ
Analysts bullish on NBFCs despite RBI's PCA framework
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
Banks, NBFCs set to reverse underperformance in 2022, say analysts
NBFC micro credit biz sees near-term stress, shows MFIN data
Zomato to launch unlimited free deliveries for select customers: CEO Goyal
-
Zomato Ltd, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, has decided to foray into the financial services business and has decided to create a non-banking finance company (NBFC) as a wholly-owned subsidiary for the purpose.
The proposed paid-up capital of NBFC will be Rs 3 crore, while the authorised capital is pegged at Rs 10 crore. The name of the company is being finalised subject to approval by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Zomato said in a filing with the BSE.
The wholly-owned subsidiary will need Reserve Bank of India’s approval to carry on the financial services business.
Zomato, founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, is a professionally managed company with no promoter or promoter group.
In December 2020, Zomato signed a pact with InCred, a non-banking finance company, under which the latter will extend loans to restaurant partners. The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic hit the food delivery industry hard leading to a sharp decline in gross merchandise value.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU