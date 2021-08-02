Zomato to launch unlimited free deliveries for select customers: CEO Goyal

is launching an Amazon Prime-like service, which will allow customers to avail its unlimited free deliveries on the platform, founder and CEO said on Monday.

“We have 1.8 million Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been “Unlimited Free Deliveries” (something like Amazon Prime). So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers…,” Goyal tweeted.

The service will allow unlimited free deliveries, no surge fee, no distance fee and all benefits of the Pro service, which gives customers discounts and special offers on deliveries and dining out at restaurants that are part of the programme.

Goyal said the new service will be invite only and only few memberships were available.

He added that customers with Zomato Edition Black credit cards will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Others will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.

Zomato Pro, which was earlier called Zomato Gold, was opposed by many restaurants in 2019 for high overhead costs from the service, deep discounting and negative customer reviews.