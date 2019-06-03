Zydus Cadila's US arm Nesher Pharma gets 11 observations from USFDA

-
ALSO READ
Cadila hits 52-week low on 14 observations from USFDA for Moraiya plant
Aurobindo Pharma falls 6% after USFDA classifies inspection as OAI
Solara Active Pharma hits upper circuit post successful USFDA inspection
Fresh approvals for generic hypertension drug opens room for Indian firms
Indian pharma firms compliance with USFDA norms improving of late
-
Nesher Pharma, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, saw USFDA inspection at its two facilities located at St. Louis, Missouri from May 13 to May 31, 2019. Apart from three observations at one facility and eight at another, Nesher Pharma also bagged a 'voluntary action indicated' (VAI) recommendation from the regulator, as per Cadila Healthcare's filing on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU