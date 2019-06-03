Zydus Cadila's US arm Nesher Pharma gets 11 observations from USFDA

Facilities of Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)'s US arm, Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC, have received 11 observations from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the Indian pharma company stated on Monday.

Nesher Pharma, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, saw inspection at its two facilities located at St. Louis, Missouri from May 13 to May 31, 2019. Apart from three observations at one facility and eight at another, also bagged a 'voluntary action indicated' (VAI) recommendation from the regulator, as per Cadila Healthcare's filing on BSE.