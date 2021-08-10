0.6 degree C rise in temp led to 3x extreme events in India since 1950

The recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that says global temperatures may rise by at least 1.2 degree Celsius by the end of century even in the most favourable scenarios comes as a grim warning for India. Why? Warming by as low as 0.6 degree Celsius over the last century has resulted in at least three fold rise in extreme rainfall and flooding events in the country in the period after 1950.

This is supported by multiple studies, databases and reports on the topic in the last few years. And tripling of such events is the most conservative among the ...