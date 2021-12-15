12 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra, Delhi; RT-PCR test must in 6 metros

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Ind vs Eng: ECB, BCCI to try 'finding a window to reschedule' 5th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11: Shardul may find a place in India line-up
-
Twelve new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra and Delhi on Tuesday. These include eight in Maharashtra and four in Delhi.
Unlike earlier cases, none of the eight patients have a history of overseas travel, the health ministry of Maharashtra said on Tuesday. With the detection of these new cases, the total number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 57.
Laboratory samples of the eight patients were taken in the first week of December. These include three women and four men in the age group of 24-41 years. Three of them are asymptomatic; the rest have mild symptoms. Seven of the patients have received the Covid vaccine. “According to preliminary information, none of them have a history of international travel. One of them travelled to Bengaluru, the other to Delhi. One of the patients from Mumbai is a resident of Rajasthan. Of these eight patients, two are in hospital and six under home quarantine. Their close contacts are being tracked,” informed the Maharashtra health ministry.
Meanwhile, four new Omicron cases have been detected in Delhi. With this, the total number of cases in Delhi has risen to six. One has been discharged from hospital, the rest are in stable condition.
Currently, 35 Covid patients and three suspected cases are admitted to LNJP Hospital in the national Capital.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain said, “We are fully prepared to tackle any variant of the novel coronavirus. There will be 32 types of medicine kept as a buffer to treat the Covid-infected.”
Passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20 onwards, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday. However, it clarified that in case a person faces any difficulty in pre-booking the test, the passenger must not be denied boarding.
The six airports are in Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU