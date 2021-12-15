12 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra, Delhi; RT-PCR test must in 6 metros

Twelve new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel were detected in Maharashtra and Delhi on Tuesday. These include eight in Maharashtra and four in Delhi.

Unlike earlier cases, none of the eight patients have a history of overseas travel, the of Maharashtra said on Tuesday. With the detection of these new cases, the total number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 57.

Laboratory samples of the eight patients were taken in the first week of December. These include three women and four men in the age group of 24-41 years. Three of them are asymptomatic; the rest have mild symptoms. Seven of the patients have received the Covid vaccine. “According to preliminary information, none of them have a history of international travel. One of them travelled to Bengaluru, the other to Delhi. One of the patients from Mumbai is a resident of Rajasthan. Of these eight patients, two are in hospital and six under home quarantine. Their close contacts are being tracked,” informed the Maharashtra

Meanwhile, four new Omicron cases have been detected in Delhi. With this, the total number of cases in Delhi has risen to six. One has been discharged from hospital, the rest are in stable condition.

Currently, 35 Covid patients and three suspected cases are admitted to LNJP Hospital in the national Capital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain said, “We are fully prepared to tackle any variant of the novel There will be 32 types of medicine kept as a buffer to treat the Covid-infected.”

Passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20 onwards, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday. However, it clarified that in case a person faces any difficulty in pre-booking the test, the passenger must not be denied boarding.

The six airports are in Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.