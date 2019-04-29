2,350-kg Chinese drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore seized in Chennai raid

-
-
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has seized 2,350 kg of bulk drugs, allegedly illegally imported from China.
The cost of the seized material is estimated at Rs 1.5 crore but could be worth much more in the open market. The total value of such illegal transactions would be even higher, said the authorities. The raid was on Thursday at the premises of a Kawarlal & Co, by inspectors from the CDSCO’s head office in Delhi and of its south zone, with those from the drugs control department of the state government. Co. These bulk drugs were sold to formulation makers as if they had been legally registered. Some of the labels also claimed the drug in question met pharmacopoeial specifications.
"Import of unregistered drugs without quality evaluation is a major health hazard to patients using formulations made from these," went the official statement. The joint inspection team seized all the imported bulk drugs which were found without purchase bills.
