JUST IN
Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win
Bihar hooch tragedy: Spirit kept at police station wasn't used, says DGP
PM Modi condoles death of 1971 India-Pak war hero Bhairon Singh Rathore
Tech needs responsible regulations and certainty in legal framework: Pichai
BJP leaders agst English but their children study in English schools: Rahul
BJP govt talks like a lion, acts like a mouse: Kharge on border faceoff
Prez Murmu says Google CEO Sundar Pichai symbol of Indian talent, wisdom
RSS-affiliated BKS warns govt of trouble if farmers demand not met on time
Govt extends bidding deadline for commercial coal mines auction till Jan 13
Can't monitor citizens to see if they are urinating in public: Delhi HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

2.5 mt of paddy worth Rs 5,200 cr procured in Uttar Pradesh so far

While the total payables against purchase is to the tune of nearly Rs 5,200 crore, the farmers have already received about Rs 4,000 crore in their registered bank accounts

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Paddy procurement | Kharif season

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

farmer, agriculture, paddy
UP is tentatively targeting to procure 7 mt of paddy during the five months (October-February) of the procurement season

The Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated the pace of paddy procurement in the current kharif marketing season 2022-23 to keep the rural economy in good shape and boost farm income.

So far, state government agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have procured more than 2.5 million tonnes (mt) of paddy from the farmers.

While the total payables against purchase is to the tune of nearly Rs 5,200 crore, the farmers have already received about Rs 4,000 crore in their registered bank accounts.

With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year and a half away, the Yogi Adityanath government is taking every step to keep the farm community upbeat and deflect potential opposition onslaught.

According to the state government, about 375,000 paddy farmers have benefitted under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme to ensure remunerative market prices to the growers.

In the 2022-23 kharif season, the MSP of paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,040 per quintal (100 kg) for common paddy and Rs 2,060 per quintal for Grade A paddy.

UP is tentatively targeting to procure 7 mt of paddy during the five months (October-February) of the procurement season. Therefore, about 35 per cent of the target has been met with more than two months still left in the purchase schedule.

About 4,400 paddy procurement centres have been set up for the benefit of farmers. To ensure transparency and efficiency, the procurement centres have been geo-tagged by the Remote Sensing Application Centre, Lucknow.

These outlets are operated by UP Cooperative Federation (PCF), UP food and civil supplies department, UP Cooperative Union, UP Consumer Cooperative Union, UP State Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad, and FCI.

According to rough estimates, almost Rs 14,000 crore will be paid to the UP paddy farmers if the government achieves its target.

Earlier, the chief minister had underlined that the farm payment should be prompt and warned that slack officials would be taken to task.

Paddy, wheat, and sugarcane are the three top cash crops in UP. They collectively account for about Rs 50,000 crore in annual payout to farmers. While paddy and wheat are primarily procured by the government agencies, an overwhelming majority of the UP sugar mills are run by the private sector.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 23:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU