20% of India's adult population fully vaccinated: Health ministry

India has fully vaccinated 20 per cent of its adult population for Covid, while 62 per cent have received at least one dose, the health ministry said on Thursday. Amid studies indicating waning antibodies for both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, the government said that booster dose is not the central theme of scientific and public health discussions.

“Getting full is a priority. Antibody levels should not be the measure of immunity,” said Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Bhargava said the vaccines can generate cellular or mucosal immunity and not just antibody-related immunity.





India has so far given almost 770 million doses. The average has been the highest in September so far, with more than 7.4 million doses given per day against around 6 million average daily doses administered in August.

The health ministry also clarified that there is no earmarked quota of vaccines for the private sector and that the 25 per cent allocation for private hospitals is an indicative quantity of vaccines which would be made available to them.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “If the private sector is unable to procure or utilise the earmarked percentage, whatever is the shortfall will be procured by the government. Whatever is produced in the country must be utilised.”

The government has also condemned the report by the New York Times that said that the ICMR suppressed data showing the risks of a second wave. The report said, “They pressured scientists to withdraw another study that called the government’s efforts into question, the researchers said, and distanced the agency from a third study that foresaw a second wave.”

Calling the report provocative and attention-seeking, Bharagava said it had been published at a time when India was doing good and numbers were excellent. “All issues raised are dead ones which do not merit attention,” he said.

Bhushan said that the government’s focus is on fighting the pandemic. “We cannot afford to be diverted by things that can be addressed at a later date, which are not a priority from a public health point of view.” Thirty-two districts in India are still reporting a weekly positivity rate between five and ten per cent and 34 districts are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity. The government has advised people to act responsibly while travelling or celebrating the upcoming festivals and ensure double vaccination.



So far 10 states — including Kerala, which is contributing highest to the active caseload of the country — have vaccinated more than 85 per cent of their eligible population with a single dose.