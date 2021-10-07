27% of unvaccinated Indians not keen on taking the jab: Survey

Within a stone’s throw distance from achieving one billion Covid-19 vaccination doses, a latest survey by Local Circles shows that around 46 per cent of the unvaccinated Indians plan on taking their first dose soon, however, around 27 per cent of unvaccinated citizens do not plan to take the jab yet.

They are not convinced about whether the currently available vaccines provide enough protection from current and future variants.

They may take the vaccine if more data become available or if different vaccines become available. Breaking down the poll, 9 per cent of citizens do not plan to take the vaccine at all.