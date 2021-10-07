27% of unvaccinated Indians not keen on taking the jab: Survey

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra, UP, Delhi getting lower vaccine doses than needed: SBI report
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Covid vaccine, price and availability after May 1: All you need to know
England vs New Zealand Tests: Schedule, timings, live streaming details
There will be no vaccination in Mumbai for three days, announces BMC
-
Within a stone’s throw distance from achieving one billion Covid-19 vaccination doses, a latest survey by Local Circles shows that around 46 per cent of the unvaccinated Indians plan on taking their first dose soon, however, around 27 per cent of unvaccinated citizens do not plan to take the jab yet.
They are not convinced about whether the currently available vaccines provide enough protection from current and future variants.
They may take the vaccine if more data become available or if different vaccines become available. Breaking down the poll, 9 per cent of citizens do not plan to take the vaccine at all.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU