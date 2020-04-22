33 test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu; 27 patients recover

-
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 33 positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally of infected persons in the state to 1,629.
The State Health Department said that 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of persons who recovered to 662 in the state.
The total number of persons who died due to the virus remained at 18. A total of 5,978 samples were tested for virus infection on Wednesday.
