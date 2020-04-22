JUST IN
33 test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu; 27 patients recover

The State Health Department said that 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of persons who recovered to 662 in the state

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Covid-19 sample
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 Rapid Test at a camp during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, April 20, 2020 | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 33 positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally of infected persons in the state to 1,629.

The State Health Department said that 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of persons who recovered to 662 in the state.

The total number of persons who died due to the virus remained at 18. A total of 5,978 samples were tested for virus infection on Wednesday.
First Published: Wed, April 22 2020. 23:23 IST

