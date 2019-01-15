JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Where the leaders stand on Google Trends
Business Standard

6 killed, 36 rescued as boat capsizes in Narmada in Maharashtra's Nandurbar

The deceased hailed from villages along the river in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra

Press Trust of India 

boat capsize,nandurbar,boat tragedymaharashtra
Maharashtra: Six people died after a boat capsized in Narmada river in Nandurbar district. (Photo: @ANI)

Six persons died Tuesday after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, police said.

Altogether 36 persons have been rescued so far, and are admitted to a local hospital, an official said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, the official said.

Rescue operations are underway, the official said.

The deceased hailed from villages along the river in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the incident occurred as the boat was carrying more number of people than its capacity, police said.
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements