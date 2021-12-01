6 passengers from 'at-risk' countries test Covid positive: Govt

-
-
Six passengers coming from “at-risk” countries tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday as the guidelines for international travellers issued in the wake of the Omicron variant came into effect, the health ministry said.
Total of 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except Lucknow, from midnight to 4 pm today, from "at risk" countries.
More than 3400 passengers were screened on arrival from these flights, all of whom were made to take the RT-PCR test. The samples of the COVID19 positive passengers have been sent to INSACOG labs for whole genome sequencing.
Genestrings Diagnostics which is conducting the tests of international passengers at the Delhi airport said that the samples of the four travellers from London and Amsterdam, who landed early morning today have been sent to National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing.
“We have 5 patients who have tested positive in a span of two days and we are running approximately about 2000 plus tests at the arrival IGI airport per day,” said Gauri Agarwal Founder & Director Genestrings Diagnostics.
The health ministry said that this was an evolving situation and the government was keeping track. “The Government of India is supporting States and UTs in the fight against the pandemic through "whole of Government" approach,” the health ministry said in a statement.
These carried 3476 passengers. All pax were administered RT-PCR tests, wherein only 6 pax were found #COVID19 positive: Govt of India pic.twitter.com/fUxVH0yscv— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
