69% Indian millennials see coffee as companion during conversation: Survey

Indian millennials see coffee as a companion and source of comfort during a conversation, says Rachna Anbumani, vice-president of marketing, Lavazza India.

This was found in a survey "Brewing Conversations" by Lavazza, an Italian roaster brand, as part of its Valentine's week project, aiming at gathering insights on whether coffee is a companion or motivator for Indian millennials and Gen-Z population. Over 3,000 young people from across all major Indian cities responded to this survey. "The results show that while coffee is a definite motivator in the mornings or at ...