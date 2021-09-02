75% employees now want to go back to office, says JLL report

-
With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing people indoors last year, the work-from-home (WFH) culture had taken the front seat.
One and half years later, however, the trend seems to be reversing. A latest survey by JLL shows nearly 75 per cent of the employees are now willing to start visiting offices and opt for a hybrid model, which will include WFH and office visits.
There is also a decline in the share of people who believe that productivity at home is higher. Employees seem to be losing faith in their current employers and consider a hygienic and secure office environment to be the most crucial.
