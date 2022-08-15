75th Independence Day - Quotes, Wishes and WhatsApp Status

On this Independence Day, India will again be commemorating its freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the unity of India. The theme of 75th Independence Day is 'Nation First, always first.' The Central Government had started a 75-week countdown in March 2021 for celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independent India.

They named it "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" which will conclude next year on August 15, 2023. Amidst all the campaigns, the introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to evoke patriotic and nationalist emotions amongst all the citizens. Here, we'll be talking about the quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp or social media status updates you can use for now.

Quotes for 75th Day

Though there can be infinite quotes related to Indian Independence, we'll be mentioning only a handful of quotes stated by the top Indian public figures.

In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end! ~ Dr. Rajendra Prasad, First President of India. You give me your blood and I will give you . ~ Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. ~ Bhagat Singh I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress that women have achieved - BR Ambedkar “Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India's .” “A non-violent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country.” “Truth alone will endure, all the rest will be swept always in the tide of Time. ~ Mahatma Gandhi Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country. ~ Jawaharlal Nehru If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland? ~ Chandra Shekhar Azad A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race. ~ Sarojini Naidu Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it ~ Bal Gangadhar Tilak What greater honor could be bestowed on me than death for the sake of my motherland? ~ Udham Singh after O'Dwyer's assassination.

Wishes for 75th Independence Day

Although wishes should always be unique and written by heart. You can pick out any of these templates to share with your loved ones, friends, and colleagues.

Freedom is something we need to fight for. Our ancestors have fought hard to earn this freedom. So, let's celebrate our freedom. Never let go of it and always carry it within our hearts. Happy Independence Day! Let peace prevail in the country, and we become free in our mind, body, faith, and soul. Let there be nothing but unity. Happy . May your spirits fly as high as the Indian tiranga today. Wishing you a happy Independence Day! May the tricolor stays higher always and keep touching the sky. Happy . Freedom was earned in the most difficult way possible but let’s not forget to fight to protect it too. Happy Independence Day! Bless the souls who sacrificed their lives for creating India. Happy . I am proud to be an Indian and wish you all a Happy Independence Day! May we enjoy the freedom of thoughts, freedom of speech, and freedom of choice for the rest of our lives. Happy Independence Day. Hats off to the united diversity, rich cultural history, and a country with beautiful people. Happy Independence Day! May the future bring more glory to India. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Statuses for 75th Independence Day

You can upload photos or videos on WhatsApp or Facebook or other social media platforms. However, you can write for your audience as well. So, check out these default WhatsApp status updates you can use for Independence Day.