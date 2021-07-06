80% new Covid cases in India being reported from 90 districts, says govt

-
ALSO READ
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
People show enthusiasm, queue up for vaccination at Tamil Nadu hospitals
-
Even as India is reporting a steady decline in daily fresh case additions, data shows that almost 80 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases in the country are now coming from 90 districts alone. This indicates the need to intensify action in these areas, the health ministry noted.
What’s more, there are 73 districts which are still reporting over 10 per cent case positivity rate, and a substantial number of these districts are concentrated in the North Eastern states. Data shows 43 out of these 73 districts or around 59 per cent of these districts are concentrated in the North Eastern states.
Reports suggest that concerned over the rise in Covid19 cases, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a special meeting this week to review the Covid preparedness and vaccine rollout in the seven NorthEastern states.
Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health said that there was need for localized action in the affected districts. Almost 80 per cent of the fresh cases are being reported from 90 districts alone.
Most of these districts are in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura among others.
“The infection is spreading in a localized manner…Intensive localized infection-containing activity is required in these areas,” he said.
In terms of case positivity rate, 73 districts report more than 10 per cent case positivity rate now. Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Kerala, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim are some of the states where these districts are concentrated.
Agarwal said that the second wave is still not over in some parts of the country.
He claimed that there has been a steady reduction in daily cases - from a peak of 414,188 cases during the second wave of infections; in the last 24-hours India has reported only 34,703 fresh cases of Covid19. From 531 districts with over 100 cases daily in week ending May 4 it is now limited to 91 districts with over 100 daily cases as of week ending July 4.
However, infection is still spreading in pockets, the official noted.
On Tuesday, the health ministry also showed concerns around people travelling to hill stations, or even local markets in herds.
Showing pictures flashed in the media captured in hill stations like Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, crowded markets in Delhi and Mumbai, Agarwal said, “People have a perception that once the restrictions are relaxed, the virus is over. The virus is very much within us and a casual approach towards Covid-19 appropriate behavior will only give a chance for the infection to come back with vigour.” He called this recent surge in travelling ‘revenge travel’ by citizens who were confined to their homes during the lockdown.
The Health Ministry even quoted an survey by LocalCircles done in April across 319 districts and covering 33,000 respondents that showed 24 per cent of the people surveyed had no compliance at all for wearing masks, 63 per cent did not comply with social distancing norms, and 25 per cent did not comply with Covid19 appropriate behavior while travelling.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU