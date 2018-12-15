A battle for survival: In Sunderbans, villagers brave tigers for resources

When Subodh Mondal noticed marks of tiger claws at Pakhiralay, a village in Gosaba block in the Sunderbans, he mobilised a team of 10, armed with bamboo canes, and followed the marks. After about 10 minutes on the trail, they located a tiger dragging one of the villagers, Gobind Maity, towards the forest.

The men instinctively beat the tiger to death. While Maity was hospitalised for several days, recovering from severe injuries that left him with a permanently disabled arm, the rescue team of 10 was booked for killing the tiger. Some of the men went into hiding, but eventually ...