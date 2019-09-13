A draft bill meant to protect India's antiquities leaves many questions

At Delhi’s Purana Qila, the dimly-lit Archaeological Museum has a swanky new companion – the Gallery for Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities, which opened on August 31.

An automated, sliding-glass door leads to the gallery that celebrates the homecoming of artefacts stolen and smuggled out of the country. A board at the entrance displays the gallery’s mandate: “The return of these historical artefacts is part of the restoration of India’s pride and an acknowledgement of history as well as a projection of India's cultural consciousness.” Another ...