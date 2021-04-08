'A farce': Vardhan on vaccine partisanship charges by two non-BJP states

Hue and cry by certain states about partisanship by the union government is just a farce and an attempt to hide their own incompetence, said Dr on Thursday, reacting to the allegations of discrimination in vaccine supplies by some states.

"Maharashtra and Rajasthan are 2 of the top 3 states based on allocation of vaccine doses and both are non-BJP governed states," the union health minister said in a tweet.

"Let’s put an end to fear mongering now. Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring and enhancing supply," Vardhan said.

As a steep rise in infections swamp state health systems and authorities, officials are planning to ramping up vaccinations. However, several states, including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have flagged serious concerns over shortages of vaccine doses. Both states said the current vaccine stocks may last a day or two at the maximum.

Rajesh Tope accused the Centre of discrimination in vaccine supplies. "According to the latest release order of vaccines by the Centre, Maharashtra was only given 750,000 vaccine doses. While Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujart, Haryana etc, have been given far more jabs," the Maharashtra Health Minister said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's chief minister's office also pointed that health department and officials informed the CM Y S Jagan of critical shortages in the vaccine supply. "Only 300,000 doses of vaccine are available in the state as on today. All the stocks will last for two days only, said Andhra's chief minister's office.

Terming Harsh Vardhan's remarks that the Chhattisgarh government was spreading misinformation and panic on Covid-19 vaccination, as "unfortunate," state Health Minister TS Singh Deo had said such remarks affect the joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic.



Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das said that if they won't get vaccines within the next two days then they have to stop the vaccination drive in the state.