'A farce': Vardhan on vaccine partisanship charges by two non-BJP states

Hue and cry by certain states about partisanship by the union government is just a farce and an attempt to hide their own incompetence, said Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, reacting to the allegations of discrimination in vaccine supplies by some states.
"Maharashtra and Rajasthan are 2 of the top 3 states based on allocation of coronavirus vaccine doses and both are non-BJP governed states," the union health minister said in a tweet.
Hue & cry by certain States about partisanship by the Union Govt is just a farce, an attempt to hide their own incompetence.
Maharashtra and Rajasthan are 2 of the top 3 States based on allocation of #COVID19Vaccine doses.
Both are non-BJP governed States. pic.twitter.com/ycrBcdJBXG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 8, 2021
"Let’s put an end to fear mongering now. Where does question of shortages arise? We're continuously monitoring and enhancing supply," Vardhan said.
As a steep rise in infections swamp state health systems and authorities, officials are planning to ramping up vaccinations. However, several states, including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have flagged serious concerns over shortages of vaccine doses. Both states said the current vaccine stocks may last a day or two at the maximum.
Rajesh Tope accused the Centre of discrimination in vaccine supplies. "According to the latest release order of vaccines by the Centre, Maharashtra was only given 750,000 vaccine doses. While Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujart, Haryana etc, have been given far more jabs," the Maharashtra Health Minister said.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's chief minister's office also pointed that health department and officials informed the CM Y S Jagan of critical shortages in the vaccine supply. "Only 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine are available in the state as on today. All the stocks will last for two days only, said Andhra's chief minister's office.
Terming Harsh Vardhan's remarks that the Chhattisgarh government was spreading misinformation and panic on Covid-19 vaccination, as "unfortunate," state Health Minister TS Singh Deo had said such remarks affect the joint efforts in the fight against the pandemic.
Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das said that if they won't get vaccines within the next two days then they have to stop the vaccination drive in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU