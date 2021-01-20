About 800,000 vaccinated by fifth day, on-spot allotment for jab allowed

India has given the first dose of covid antidote to almost 800,000 beneficiaries five days into the nation-wide vaccination drive and also tweaked the Co-WIN software to allow on the spot allotment of those already registered in an ongoing session in order to allow maximum possible number of people to get the jab.

The has also decided to give a provisional vaccination certificate to those who receive the first dose of the vaccine followed by a final certificate after the second dose. The two doses have to be taken within one month’s gap. The antibodies will have effect fourteen days after the second dose.

“Pre-registered beneficiary in the database can be added to the session as additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number of beneficiaries,” the ministry said.

A person’s name can be searched in the database by mobile number as well.

So far four deaths have been reported post vaccination, but no link to the vaccine has been established. After the two deaths reported in and a day after the shot, two more deaths have come to light in Shivamoga district of and Nirmal in Telangana.

While the former was suspected to be a case of myocardial infarction unrelated to the vaccine, the latter case will be ascertained after the post mortem report.

“No serious or severe adverse event following immunisation has been attributed to the vaccine till date,” Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, told reporters.

The vaccination drive took place in 20 states on Wednesday. By 6 PM on Wednesday, over 112,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

has also advised district magistrates and district immunization officers to hold daily review meetings with the incharge of session sites and cold chain points to ensure that they are up to date and trained about the latest instructions and refinements in software.

“They should take feedback about overall day’s progress and plan for forthcoming weeks,” Agnani said.