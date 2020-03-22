Adityanath govt unveils Rs 353-cr financial plan, to give cash to 3.53 mn

-
ALSO READ
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore package amid coronavirus spread
Coronavirus: UP announces Rs 353 cr package for 3.53 mn daily earners
Sanitizer shortage: Govt steps up efforts to ensure supply amid virus fear
Coronavirus: UP warns against hoarding and black marketing of food items
UP to compensate daily earners for livelihood loss due to Covid-19
-
The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday announced a financial package of more than Rs353 crore to give cash handouts to an estimated 3.53 million daily wage earners and labourers, who are likely to be hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The beneficiaries include 2.03 million labourers registered with the UP labour department and 1.5 million rickshaw pullers, hawkers and kiosk owners, who will get the money directly into their bank accounts.
The state has also decided to provide free food grains for the months of April and May in advance to more than 8.38 million widow, old age and handicapped pensioners next month.
The 16.53 million beneficiaries enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) and Antyodaya in UP would also be paid a month’s free food grain comprising 20 kg and 15 kg of wheat and rice respectively. This would cost the exchequer Rs94.50 crore.
Besides, the government has urged the Centre to sanction Rs556 crore for payment towards the jobs rendered by beneficiaries under the MNREGS.
The chief minister has also urged businesses under the lockdown due to the coronavirus, not to deduct their employees’ wages.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU