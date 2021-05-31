Aim to vaccinate 10 million people a day from August: Top govt adivsor

India is planning to vaccinate as many as 10 million people per day from August, the chief of working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) said on Monday.

"By August we will have 200-250 million vaccine doses per month; another 50-60 million doses from other manufacturing units or if we get international vaccine doses," N K Arora was quoted as saying by ANI.

Arora also said that there are plans to start testing feasibility of a regimen in a few weeks that mixes 2 different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost immune response to virus.

In a boost to the sluggish vaccination drive, the government on Saturday said, nearly 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine would be available in June and around half of which would be supplied to states.

Serum Institute of India (SII), in a seperate letter, has informed the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 9 to 10 million doses of Covishield shots in June.

India has administered more than 210 million doses so far, and of which, more than 10.8 million beneficiaries of age group 18-44 years were vaccinated in phase-3.