Air India flight to Paris goes empty as France places curbs on Vande Bharat

operated a ferry flight to Paris on Monday as the French government restricted the airline from carrying passengers to France on its evacuation flights.

Around 50 passengers who reported at airport were denied boarding due to these restrictions.

began the Vande Bharat mission last month to bring home stranded Indians. Over 100,000 citizens have returned home on these flights since May and around 34,000 have flown overseas on outbound legs.





Foreign governments have raised concerns on being transporting passengers in both directions while restrictions were imposed on their repatriation flights.

While the US department of transport has accused India of discrimination, the French authorities have taken a view the repatriation flights should be carried out on a principle of reciprocity under air service agreements.

An aviation official said when Air India received approval from France for its evacuation flight it was informed it will have to operate a ferry flight to Paris. This means it can not carry any passengers to France. A similar condition was imposed on French repatriation flights to India.

Apparently Air India sold tickets for Monday's flight to Paris before receiving approval from the French authorities.



Two more Vande Bharat mission flights are planned from Delhi to Paris on June 26 and 29.

"The flight AI 1117 from Mumbai to Paris today was operated as ferry due to operational reasons. Most of the 78 passengers booked in it were informed of the cancellation," Air India said in an email

However passengers complained that they were not informed about the cancellation and learnt about it only after reaching the airport.

A reply from French civil aviation authorities is awaited.