We have higher acquisition targets in India: Sanjeev Gupta of Liberty House

Liberty House Group entered India by acquiring Adhunik and Zion just before the Covid pandemic, and after having examined many assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In an interview, the Group's Executive Chairman, Sanjeev Gupta, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that there have been frustrations along the way but India is definitely a place where the group would like to grow its business.

Edited excerpts: You set foot in India with Adhunik and Zion acquisitions just before Covid. How has the pandemic impacted your plans for the companies? It has delayed us, but we have ...