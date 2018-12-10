Air pollution cost each Delhiite a week of healthy life, says study

Air pollution affects different regions in the country to varying extents, and indoor and outdoor air are distinct from each other when it comes to their impact on healthy lives of citizens, a recent study has shown. Outdoor air pollution caused 99.5 per cent of total air pollution-related deaths in Delhi in 2017, while the remainder — less than one per cent — was due to indoor pollution.

This is in stark contrast with the trend across the country, where the mortality impact of outdoor and indoor air pollution is in the ratio 60 to 40. In terms of disability adjusted ...