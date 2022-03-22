Air quality standards: Delhi still most-polluted capital in world in 2021

-
ALSO READ
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
TMS Ep45: Aviation sector, rise of quick-commerce, markets and decoding AQI
Looking beyond AQI: How Indian cities compare with others worldwide
Delhi air remains in 'very poor' category without any improvement
Delhi air quality further deteriorates to 'very poor', AQI at 385
-
Delhi was found to be the most polluted capital in the world for the fourth consecutive year in 2021, according to a new report.
In 2021, none of the cities in India met the prescribed World Health Organization air quality standards of 5 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), stated the World Air Quality Report 2021, prepared by Swiss firm IQAir and released globally on Tuesday.
The report, presenting an overview of the state of global air quality in 2021, is based on PM2.5 air quality data from 6,475 cities across 117 countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU