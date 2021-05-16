'Alarming': Centre directs states to prevent dumping of corpses in Ganga

The union government directed states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation.

It said dumping of dead bodies or partially burnt corpses in the river Ganga and its tributaries is most undesirable and alarming.

The Centre's order comes amid reports of hundreds of suspected coronavirus-linked dead bodies found floating in river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Stopping of dumping of dead bodies as well as their safe disposal and protection of water quality has to be attended to on war footing," Ministry of Jal Shakti said in an official statement.

The government said along with action to stop dumping of dead bodies in river, states were also directed that burying of dead bodies in sand must also be prevented.

It advised states to start a suitable awareness generation program up against the ill effects of such practices.

State pollution control boards were directed to improve and make more frequent water quality monitoring in consultations with the health department. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was assigned the task of over-all monitoring and giving guidance to state pollution control boards and to take up advanced analysis in the matter.

"Support for cremation needs to be given top priority for safe and dignified cremation. Effective implementation of the Centre's orders needs to be ensured and no loss of time should take place in implementation," Centre told states.

India reported 311,170 new positive cases of in the past 24 hours. Country's death toll rose to 270,284 with 4,077 new fatalities.