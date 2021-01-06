Albert Roux, who influenced British dining habits like no other, dies

-
ALSO READ
Bengaluru part ways with Cuadrat, Naushad Moosa to step in as interim coach
Pfizer says earliest US filing for Covid-19 vaccine would be late November
What literature tells about people's struggle with faith during pandemic
Putting Pele first
There will be more Covid vaccine doses than needed by 2021 end: Pfizer CEO
-
Albert Roux, the French-born chef and restaurateur who along with his late brother Michel had a profound influence on British dining habits, has died at 85.
Roux died on Monday after being unwell for a while, his family said in a statement Wednesday. The family did not reveal the location or cause of death.
In 1982, the brothers' restaurant in London, Le Gavroche, became the first British restaurant to be awarded three Michelin Stars. It was frequented by a loyal clientele that included many of the icons of the Swinging Sixties. The brothers took turns in the kitchen and dining room, seeking “to achieve a global reputation for service and the quality of their cuisine.”
Over the years, well-known chefs such as Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White and Marcus Wareing trained at the restaurant that served French food in the well-heeled neighbourhood of Mayfair.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU