Ambani security scare: NIA to present Sachin Waze before a court today

National Investigation Agency (NIA) will present Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze before a court on Sunday and demand his custode, in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.
The probe agency arrested the Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) on Saturday.
"Sachin Waze API Mumbai Police Crime Branch has been arrested for his role and involvement in Placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road (near Mukesh Ambani's house) on 25th February 2021," said an official statement of NIA.
Waze was summoned to the NIA office on Saturday to record his statement, in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.
The API was arrested under section 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908.
Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.
Sachin Waze is also being probed for the mysterious death of businessman Hiren. ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.
Allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Waze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.
