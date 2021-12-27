Amidst complaints of tax portal glitches, 46.4 million ITRs filed

-
ALSO READ
What is Form 16? | Everything about Form-16: Decoded
ITR filing extension: No relief to taxpayers on interest liability
Things to keep in mind while filing your income tax return this year
Over 20 million I-T returns filed on new portal; many glitches rectified
Things to remember as you rush to file your return ahead of December 31
-
With just three days left for the deadline of income tax return filings for financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22), some 46.4 million income tax returns were filed, with 12.4 lakh of them being on Monday, a top government official said.
This comes even as there were many complaints on social media by filers regarding glitches in the Income Tax Portal, which is maintained by tech behemoth Infosys.
“We have had 1.29 lakh filings just in the last hour (till 8 pm) and will cross 16 lakh filings today. There have been more than 46.4 million returns filed so far for AY22,” the official told Business Standard.
A second official said that the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Infosys were constantly monitoring the portal as well as the complaints on social media. The person said that in many cases issues were occurring not because of any glitches but because the filers had entered incorrect details or wrong one time passwords (OTPs).
On Monday, ‘#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately’ was trending on social media platform twitter. Many users, who identified themselves as chartered accountants, posted photos and screenshots of the glitches. Most of these were on how users filled all the details yet their ITRs were not being accepted.
The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) President Nihar Jambusaria was not available to comment. However, a representative of the body said that it was monitoring the situation as well and would be in touch with Finance Ministry.
In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the government had extended the date of filing income tax returns for AY22 to December 31, 2021 from July 31, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU