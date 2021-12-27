Amidst complaints of tax portal glitches, 46.4 million ITRs filed

With just three days left for the deadline of income tax return filings for financial year 2020-21 (assessment year 2021-22), some 46.4 million were filed, with 12.4 lakh of them being on Monday, a top government official said.

This comes even as there were many complaints on social media by filers regarding glitches in the Income Tax Portal, which is maintained by tech behemoth Infosys.

“We have had 1.29 lakh filings just in the last hour (till 8 pm) and will cross 16 lakh filings today. There have been more than 46.4 million returns filed so far for AY22,” the official told Business Standard.

A second official said that the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Infosys were constantly monitoring the portal as well as the complaints on social media. The person said that in many cases issues were occurring not because of any glitches but because the filers had entered incorrect details or wrong one time passwords (OTPs).

On Monday, ‘#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately’ was trending on social media platform twitter. Many users, who identified themselves as chartered accountants, posted photos and screenshots of the glitches. Most of these were on how users filled all the details yet their ITRs were not being accepted.

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) President Nihar Jambusaria was not available to comment. However, a representative of the body said that it was monitoring the situation as well and would be in touch with Finance Ministry.

In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the government had extended the date of filing for AY22 to December 31, 2021 from July 31, 2021.