An all-weather road to Tawang; BRO conducts final blast on Nechiphu Tunnel

The road from Tezpur, in the Brahmaputra Valley in Assam, to the border town of Tawang is one of India’s most strategic border roads.

In the 1962 war with China, when it was barely a Jeep track, the Indian Army made little use of it to build up troops on the border, whereas People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) assault units used it to rush their forces all the way to Assam. In the two years since the PLA’s intrusions into Eastern Ladakh, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is sparing no effort to build and upgrade road highways from Tezpur to the McMahon ...