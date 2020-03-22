Anand Mahindra offers resorts for quarantine, to contribute 100% salary

Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra on Sunday said that he has decided to contribute his 100 per cent salary to a Fund, formed by the company to help fight against the pandemic. He also announced that the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on manufacturing facilities that can make ventilators.

"We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems," Mahindra said in a tweet.

He also offered Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care facilities.

"A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals and we have a scarcity of ventilators," he added.

The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in the company's value chain (small businesses & the self employed).