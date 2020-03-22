JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

75 districts under lockdown to halt Covid-19 spread as cases rise
Business Standard

Anand Mahindra offers resorts for quarantine, to contribute 100% salary

The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in the company's value chain (small businesses & the self employed)

BS Web Team 

Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, announced that the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on manufacturing facilities that can make ventilators

Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra on Sunday said that he has decided to contribute his 100 per cent salary to a Fund, formed by the company to help fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also announced that the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on manufacturing facilities that can make ventilators.

"We will encourage associates to voluntarily contribute to the Fund. I will contribute 100% of my salary to it & will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems," Mahindra said in a tweet.

He also offered Mahindra Holidays resorts as temporary care facilities.

"A lockdown over the next few weeks will help flatten the curve & moderate the peak pressure on medical care. However, we need to create scores of temporary hospitals and we have a scarcity of ventilators," he added.

The Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in the company's value chain (small businesses & the self employed).

First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 16:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU