Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

-
ALSO READ
Valentine date: Mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hugging Day', says Animal Welfare Board
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking declaration of cow as national animal
With love, from AI: For Valentine's Day letters, people turn to ChatGPT
Freebies, welfare schemes must be differentiated, says Supreme Court
Centre advances devolution as states hunt for funds, transfers Rs 1.16 trn
-
The Animal Welfare Board has withdrawn an appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day', days after social media comments and a minister defending it.
The Board, in a statement posted on its website, said that "as directed by the competent authority and ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) for celebration of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 2023 stands withdrawn".
The appeal earlier this week generated curiosity and comments on social media. On Thursday, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala defended the appeal, saying it will be good if people respond positively.
Rupala, who is Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had said nothing much should be read into the choice of February 14 as a date for this purpose.
February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.
"This country has an age-old tradition of worshipping the cow and it is a matter of great happiness that people embrace the cow… It is good if people respond positively to our appeal," the minister had told reporters.
Since February 14 is a day of love, it is good if people remember and love the cow on that day. "And if someone taunts this, then one should not feel angry but feel pity...," he said.
“All the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug’ day keeping in mind the importance of mother cows and making life happy,” read the first-such appeal AWBI, which is a statutory advisory body on animal welfare laws.
It also said that the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the progress of western culture.
AWBI, established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, provides grants to animal welfare organisations and advises the Centre on animal welfare issues.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU