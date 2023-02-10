Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

The Board has withdrawn an appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day', days after social media comments and a minister defending it.

The Board, in a statement posted on its website, said that "as directed by the competent authority and ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, the appeal issued by the Board of India (AWBI) for celebration of 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 2023 stands withdrawn".

The appeal earlier this week generated curiosity and comments on social media. On Thursday, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala defended the appeal, saying it will be good if people respond positively.

Rupala, who is Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, had said nothing much should be read into the choice of February 14 as a date for this purpose.

February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"This country has an age-old tradition of worshipping the cow and it is a matter of great happiness that people embrace the cow… It is good if people respond positively to our appeal," the minister had told reporters.

Since February 14 is a day of love, it is good if people remember and love the cow on that day. "And if someone taunts this, then one should not feel angry but feel pity...," he said.

“All the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug’ day keeping in mind the importance of mother and making life happy,” read the first-such appeal AWBI, which is a statutory advisory body on laws.

It also said that the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the progress of western culture.

AWBI, established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, provides grants to animal welfare organisations and advises the Centre on animal welfare issues.