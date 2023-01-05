Another man pees on female passenger's blanket aboard AI Paris-Delhi flight

-
Within days after the incident of a drunk man urinating on an elderly woman in a Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York took place, another similar shocking incident was reported on Thursday. This time, a drunk man reportedly urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger on a flight to Delhi from Paris operated by the same carrier.
The second incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
The airport security was informed that the male passenger was under the influence of alcohol, was not following instructions of the crew, and peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger, airport officials told PTI.
The male passenger was apprehended after deboarding the plane after it landed at the Delhi airport at 9:40 am but no penal action was initiated against him, the news agency added. He was allowed to leave after the two passengers reached a compromise and the man tendered a written apology.
The woman passenger did not take the matter further and refused to file a police case, officials said.
The incident happened just over a week after a man allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. The Delhi police have registered an FIR in connection with this incident and identified the accused. They said the man lives in Mumbai but is a resident of a different state.
The police said they have formed several teams to nab the accused and he will be arrested soon.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:16 IST
