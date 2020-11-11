Arnab Goswami gets bail, Supreme Court says 'can't deny' personal liberty

The on Wednesday granted bail to TV journalist in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Goswami, editor of Republic TV, and two others were arrested last week in connection with the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother.

A two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee pulled up the Maharashtra government over Goswami's arrest as they heard the petition through video conferencing, reported NDTV.com.

"Whatever be his ideology--least I don’t even watch his channel--but if in this case constitutional court’s do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably,” Justice Chandrachud said, adding, “the point is can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations,” said Chandrachud, according to Hindustan Times.

The Bombay High Court had two days ago turned down Goswami's plea against his arrest and the reopening of police investigation of the suicides.