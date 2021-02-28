Coronavirus LIVE: US approves single-dose J&J vaccine for emergency use
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Globally, more than 114.3 million people have been infected by the virus and the death toll stands at 2,536,694
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 11,096,440, and the death toll stands at 157,087. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,130,000), Kerala (1,052,000), Karnataka (947,246), Andhra Pradesh (889,156), and Tamil Nadu (850,577).
The number of beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 has reached 14.2 million under the countrywide inoculation programme.
India will start the next stage of vaccinating those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities, such as diabetes and heart ailments, from March 1. According to the Union Health Ministry, the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.
India will start the next stage of vaccinating those above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities, such as diabetes and heart ailments, from March 1. According to the Union Health Ministry, the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 114.3 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 89,920,391 have recovered, 2,536,694 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,202,824, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More