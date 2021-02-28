Covid-19 vaccination drive 2.0 begins tomorrow: All you need to know

After healthcare and frontline workers, the third phase of vaccination against Covid-19 will be rolled out beginning March to cover 270 million people at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.

Who is eligible for the second phase of vaccination? People over 60 years of age are eligible for this round of vaccination. However, those above 45 with comorbidities, that is, people with underline health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure etc, can also get the vaccine.

What are the charges?

The government has decided to vaccinate people free of cost at government hospitals.

But if you wish to get the shot at a private facility, you will have to pay. The Union Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 a dose at private centres for those above 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.

Will you have a choice between Covishield and COVAXIN, the two leading vaccines that have got the govt nod? How you can register for vaccination?