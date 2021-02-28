Covid-19 vaccination drive 2.0 begins tomorrow: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
Covid blow: Delayed therapy, WFH worsened eye disease cases, say doctors
Holding breath may increase risk of getting Covid-19: IIT researchers
National capital's Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with a bang
-
After healthcare and frontline workers, the third phase of vaccination against Covid-19 will be rolled out beginning March to cover 270 million people at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.
Who is eligible for the second phase of vaccination? People over 60 years of age are eligible for this round of vaccination. However, those above 45 with comorbidities, that is, people with underline health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure etc, can also get the vaccine.
What are the charges?The government has decided to vaccinate people free of cost at government hospitals.
But if you wish to get the shot at a private facility, you will have to pay. The Union Government has fixed the price of vaccines at Rs 250 a dose at private centres for those above 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.
Will you have a choice between Covishield and COVAXIN, the two leading vaccines that have got the govt nod? How you can register for vaccination?In this podcast, we discussed all details that you need to know about the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, which begins tomorrow, the 1st of March
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU