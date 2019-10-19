Artworks by theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi prove his artistry across mediums

A curious, passionate man in his early 20s, Ebrahim Alkazi left his wife and young child to the newfound cosmopolitanism of 1940s Bombay to venture further afield, in search of even more creative shores. He would later come back and help redefine the city’s postcolonial character.

But before that, a voyage to London. “The world had torn itself into pieces and everything was in ruins after World War II,” says his daughter, theatre director and former chairperson of the National School of Drama (NSD), Amal Allana. Amidst the rubble, Alkazi found a basement for shelter, ...