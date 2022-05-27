Aryan Khan given clean chit by narcotics bureau in drugs-on-cruise case

The on Friday cleared Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, of all charges in the drugs-on-cruise case, reports news agency PTI. Khan was also excluded in the chargesheet filed by the NCB related to the case.

All accused in the case related to a seizure of drugs from a cruise ship were found in possession of narcotics, except and Mohak, NCB's DDG (Operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a statement.

Singh added, "A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence."

Khan, 24, was arrested on October 3 last year in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The narcotics agency busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

The 24-year-old was in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. In his plea, Khan had claimed that he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

Khan and seven others were detained by NCB officers after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa. He was given bail on October 28, 2021, after 25 days in jail.