As cases rise, questions on Kerala's Covid-19 pandemic strategy

The Kerala model on Covid management has come under severe criticism with the state reporting over 70 per cent of the fresh cases in the country. The state reported 32,801 cases on August 27 out of the 44,658 from across the country. The daily number of casualties, which has remained above 100 for most parts since May, was 179 on Friday.

The only sign of relief for the state was that the death rate was 0.51 per cent — the lowest among major states. On the other hand, Kerala’s test positivity rate is 19.22 per cent as against 17.13 per cent in the last seven days. The daily ...