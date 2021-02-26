As coronavirus cases rise again, several state govts impose restrictions

With daily cases of Covid-19 showing a surge in some parts of the country, various state governments are putting in place restrictions to contain the spread of the virus and prevent a second wave. Nearly 75 per cent of the cases currently are from Maharashtra and Kerala. Here’s a look at what some states are doing to get a grip on the situation.
Delhi
> All passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are required to show a negative RT-PCR test report to enter the city from today (Friday) to March 21.
> Only those arriving by public transport — flight, train or bus — will have to produce a negative test report. Those travelling by private vehicles are exempt.
Maharashtra
> Restrictions on all political & religious gatherings
> Proposal for staggered work timings in state govt headquarters, state secretariat
> Night curfew imposed in several cities
> Janta curfew in Latur on February 27 and 28
> Week-long lockdown in Akola, Amravati districts of Vidarbha
Mumbai
> Buildings with more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed
> Stamping of hands of positive patients advised
> 300 marshals will be appointed to take action against passengers travelling without mask in suburban railways
> Number of marshals will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with an aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day
> Orders to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc to check Covid-appropriate behaviour
> Passengers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory institutional quarantine
Karnataka
> Mandatory RT-PCR rule for commuters from Kerala, irrespective of the mode of travel
> Decision, however, put on hold in the state’s border Dakshina Kannada
> Hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions with a cluster of five or more Covid cases to be declared a containment zone
Tamil Nadu
> Persons coming from other states and union territories (except Kerala and Maharashtra) required to self-monitor their health for 14 days
> Those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days and then self-monitor their health for symptoms for the next seven days
> All symptomatic persons arriving from other states to be subjected to Covid-19 testing
