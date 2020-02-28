As oblivion looms over weavers, a group is speaking for their survival

The silken sheen of a Banarasi sari, the gossamer lightness of Chanderi, the robust weaves of Nagaland and the stunning double ikats of Gujarat — these are just a few among India’s impressive repertoire of handwoven textiles that face an uncertain future.

On the one hand, they bear the brunt of steadily decreasing government support — as per statistics from the Ministry of Textiles, the funds set aside for the Handloom Weavers Comprehensive Welfare Scheme have halved from Rs 20 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 10 crore in 2020-21. On the other hand, craftspeople find themselves ...