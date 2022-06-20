Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting

In the last 24 hours, nine people, including three children, died in as flood situation in the state worsened. The death toll from in this year's flood and landslides in has now jumped to 71, while at least eight people have gone missing.

More than 420,000 people across 33 districts, including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, have been affected in the second wave of deluge.

Out of the nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 3 were reported from the Cachar district, 2 from Barpeta and one each from Bajali, Kamrup, Karimganj and Udalguri districts.



Also Read: Assam villages flooded in devastating rains, PM Modi calls up Himanta Sarma

Meanwhile, 4 people have gone missing from the Dibrugarh districts, and one each from Cachar, Hojai, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts.

With over 127,600 people affected by the floods, Barpeta is the worst-hit district Assam, followed by Darrang with nearly 394,000 people affected and Nagaon with more than 364,000 people hit.

CM held a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) — SDOs on Monday over the flood situation in the state and disaster preparedness. Meanwhile, the Indian Army personnel, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF continue to provide help with the rescue and relief operations.

The water level of all major rivers of Assam is above danger levels after the torrential rains lashed the state, along with Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring nation Bhutan. Meanwhile, the water level of Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Jia-Bharali, and Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level mark in many places of Assam.