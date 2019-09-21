Assembly polls: Maharashtra, Haryana to vote on Oct 21; counting on Oct 24

JUST IN
During the briefing, CEC Sunil Arora reassured all stakeholders about the quality of EVMs

The VVPAT machines, which will be attached to the EVMs, will allow voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. (Photo: pib.nic.in)
Representative Image

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday announced the dates for the state assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The poll panel chief said that elections in Haryana and Maharashtra would be held on October 21, 2019, and the results would be declared on October 24.

While 90 seats will be up for grabs in Haryana, Maharashtra will see a battle for 288 seats.

During the briefing, Arora reassured all stakeholders about the quality of EVMs.

