Ayodhya anticipates closure on the cusp of a historic court verdict

At his ashram in Ayodhya, a sadhu who threatened to light his own pyre last year claims that every nationalist wants a Ram temple to be built at the lord’s birthplace. A stocky bearded figure in a saffron dhoti and robe, Mahant Paramhans Das has enjoyed his share of media attention.

Last year, days before the December 6 anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid, he declared he would commit suicide but was prevented from doing so. Since then, he says, he has involved locals (including Muslim women) in chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, organised recitals of the Hanuman ...