From Nifty firms profit dip to quota Bill passage, here're top headlines
Ayodhya hearing today LIVE: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led Bench to take up the case

Ayodhya hearing today: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Ayodhya title dispute case today. Catch LIVE updates here

Ayodhya case hearing
File photo: A shed with a makeshift temple inside and covered by tarpaulins stands on the disputed site in Ayodhya Photo: Reuters

Ayodhya hearing: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear the Ayodhya land title dispute case on Thursday. 

The bench includes Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S A Bobde, Justice N V Ramana, Justice U U Lalit and Justice D Y Chandrchud.  

The Supreme Court said that the bench will hear several petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement on the Ayodhya title dispute


The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 trifurcated the disputed site, giving one portion each to Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the original Muslim litigant.

Ayodhya hearing today LIVE: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led Bench to take up the case

Who will hear the case?    The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprise of Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud.

Ayodhya hearing today LIVE: CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led Bench to take up the case

Good morning, readers. As a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear to the Ayodhya case today, stay tuned with us for LIVE updates on it
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 08:47 IST

